There are two new 10 Gigabit Smart Managed Switches from D-Link on the scene, and they’re both packing a higher port count and 25GE support.

“The new DXS-1210-28S and DXS-1210-28T Smart Managed Switches represent truly affordable 10GB Switching,” explains Graeme Reardon, managing director of D-Link for Australia and New Zealand.

“The DXS Series offer 10GB ports across the entire range and joining this series we now have the DXS-1210-28T which enjoys not only 10GB ports, but also four 25GB uplink ports which users could combine into a 100GB uplink if necessary.

“Alongside this, the DXS-1210-28S has all 10GB SFP+ ports and 10GBASE-T copper ports, giving users many deployment options between these two new Switches. In short, they are advanced, Smart Managed switches that provide a cost-effective way for businesses to get access to a full 10GB switch solution.”

The DXS-1210-28T (pictured above) comes with 24 x 10GBASE-T and 4 x 25GE SFP28 ports. The 10GBASE-T ports provide an easy upgrade to 10 Gigabit connectivity using existing CAT6/7 cabling, while the 25GE SFP28 ports offer high bandwidth connections to server farms or the network core.

25GE SFP28 ports are backwards compatible with 10GB SFP+, offering network administrators deployment flexibility and an upgrade path to 25GB or 100GB uplinks.

The DXS-1210-28S (above) is equipped with 24 x SFP+ ports and 4 x 10GBASE-T ports, allowing long-distance connectivity using fibre transceivers as well as the flexibility of additional copper ports. Both Switches offer high performance and low latency to support virtualisation, cloud services, and server-to-server applications.

The new DXS-1210-28S is available for $3,399.95, with DXS-1210-28T for $4,399.95.