SAN FRANCISCO: More than 100 million users of free Virtual Private Network (VPN) apps are at risk of having their credit-card details stolen, and their private photos and videos leaked or sold online.

Security workers say they have found critical vulnerabilities in some of the most popular VPN apps downloadable through the Google Play store.

The software has recently seen a surge in popularity, but some users have been infected by a “man-in-the-middle” attack, a type of eavesdropping affair whereby malicious actors insert themselves into the software, enabling them to steal passwords and credit-card details.

Google has been advised of the problem, but it’s not clear what action, if any, the company has taken.