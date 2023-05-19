10M Copies of Legend of Zelda Game Sold In 72 Hours

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

The latest game in Nintendo’s Legend Of Zelda series has sold a whopping ten million copies over its first three days, netting more than A$900 million.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest-selling Zelda game so far, according to Nintendo.

It has already outsold every other Zelda game, aside from its predecessor, 2017’s Breath Of The Wild, which sold close to 30 million copies during its run, across both Switch and Wii U.

Given Tears of the Kingdom achieved a third of those sales in 72 hours, its safe to say it will become the biggest seller in the franchise’s history.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which is roundly considered the ‘best’ game in the series, sold just 7.4 million copies over its entire run.

Tears of the Kingdom is in rare air with Nintendo’s other recent success stories, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which each moved around 10 million copies during its first three days.

It was also the seventh-biggest video game launch in Japanese history.

 

230501 TW E3C Banners 728x90 10M Copies of Legend of Zelda Game Sold In 72 Hours
Denon Home 728x90 2 10M Copies of Legend of Zelda Game Sold In 72 Hours
SmartHouse M32 728x60 10M Copies of Legend of Zelda Game Sold In 72 Hours
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 10M Copies of Legend of Zelda Game Sold In 72 Hours
728x90 10M Copies of Legend of Zelda Game Sold In 72 Hours
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled 10M Copies of Legend of Zelda Game Sold In 72 Hours
728x90 10M Copies of Legend of Zelda Game Sold In 72 Hours
Channel News Banner Leader board scaled 10M Copies of Legend of Zelda Game Sold In 72 Hours
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 10M Copies of Legend of Zelda Game Sold In 72 Hours
Middleton 728x90px Product 10M Copies of Legend of Zelda Game Sold In 72 Hours
Previous Post

McIntosh 1970s Speaker Gets Revamp For Digital Age

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Aussies Among World's First To Get New Norton Core
Trinnov, Sony And Krix Unite For Home Theatre System
LG Announce PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier