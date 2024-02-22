1st Xbox Exclusives Coming To Switch Revealed

The first two Xbox and PC exclusive games to move to the Nintendo Switch have been revealed during a Nintendo Direct stream.

It was learned that ‘Pentiment’ and ‘Grounded’ are the first two previously exclusive games making their way to the hybrid console.

‘Pentiment’ will be available on Nintendo Switch starting February 22nd, 2024.

The game was developed by Obsidian, and the user takes on the role of a 16th century European artist, who’s task is to solve murder, mysteries, and scandals.

‘Grounded’ on the other hand, won’t be available until April 2nd, 2024, where users get the chance to play in online, cross-platform co-op with up to three other people. Solo campaigns are also available.

It’s remains unclear which other games will become available, however Microsoft has claimed that it’s up to the publishers. No promises have been made by Microsoft regarding further game announcements.

Last week, Phil Spencer, Head of Gaming at Microsoft said, “We’ve made the decision we’re going to take four games to the other consoles. Just four games, not a change of our fundamental exclusive strategy. We’re making these decisions for some specific reasons. We make every decision with the long-term health of Xbox in mind.”

“And the long-term health of Xbox means a growing platform, our games performing, building the best platform for creators and reaching as many players as we can. This is an interesting point in time for us to use what some of the other platforms have right now to help grow our francises. So we’re going to do that.”