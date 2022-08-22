200MP Camera Coming To Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung is on the verge of releasing its latest range of foldables into the market, yet work behind the scenes is already focused on next year’s S23 series.

According to ET News, Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience division confirmed with its major camera partners that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 200MP main camera.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung Electronics are reportedly producing the 200MP cameras, with a production ratio of 70:30.

The Galaxy S23 series will also be using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset exclusively, according to Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

The S23 series is expected to be released early next year, most likely in February, in line with the S22 launch dates.