“3x Faster” Sony PS5 Pro Tipped For 2024 Release

Sony is working on the release of a PlayStation 5 Pro model that is said to include a superfast GPU, according to a leak by YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead.

The new PS5 Pro, codenamed Trinity, is rumoured to be three times faster than the existing PS5 models.

Tom Henderson at Insider Gaming confirmed the accuracy of the leaked specifications, which were received from a PlayStation developer portal.

He also reported that Sony is set to release the console during the holiday 2024 period.

The leaked documents also mentioned that the 33.5 teraflop console could render 45% more than the PS5, and may offer up to 3x the ray tracing performance as well, or 4x in some cases.

PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) is also expected to use PlayStation machine learning for image upscaling and include upscaling to 8K resolutions in a future SDK version.

In his report, Henderson pointed to the fact that early last year he had reported via Key to Gaming that the PS5 Pro was under the codename ‘Trinity’ and would be targeting improved and consistent FPS at 4K resolution, a new ‘performance mode’ for 8K resolution, and accelerated ray tracing.

Back then he also reported that Trinity would have 30 WGP and 18000mts memory.

