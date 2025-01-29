45W Charging And One UI 7 Tipped For New Galaxy A Series Phones

Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A56, A36 and A26 phones will come with One UI 7 out of the box, and are rated for 45W charging.

As Sammy Fans noted, a screenshot from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) “shows the phone’s status screen, clearly showing the battery icon from One UI 7. This confirms that the phone will run Android 15 along with Samsung’s newest software”.

The latest A series phones are due “soon”.

Meanwhile, GSM Arena has spotted the Galaxy A56, A36 and A26 through leaked certifications from technical testing organisation TÜV Rheinland.

The phone, SM-A566E/DS, is a dual-SIM version of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A56, the website said.

“The ‘Status information’ screenshot shows that the phone is rated for 10V 4.5A charging, i.e. 45W, which confirms what we’ve heard previously. And yes, that’s more than the new flagship Galaxy S25 supports (25W).

“Anyway, the FCC only tested with the EP-TA800, a relatively old charger that tops out at 25W. We’re not sure why the testers chose this one, but it’s not like the A56 is going to ship with a charger.”

The version tested by the FCC supports 5G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77 and 78. Per GSM Arena, local connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 6 (ax), Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC.

According to tipsters the A56 will be powered by the new Exynos 1580 and have a 5,000mAh battery.

The A36 is also forecast to have a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, but will run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 or the 7s Gen 2.

Details about the Galaxy A56 5G have been published by Geekbench, with the Exynos 1580 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

No Australian prices for the A56, A36 and A26 have been released, but as a guide the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 128GB (Awesome Navy) is selling at JB Hi-Fi for $699.