Bunnings research has found that smart home tech is taking off in Australia, with as much as 49% of the population now having some form of this technology.

“Our research also uncovered that 1 in 2 Australians are using their smart home technology on a daily basis, with general security (61%) and protection against intruders (44%) the biggest drivers for uptake,” said Tracey Lefebure, General Manager Merchandise at Bunnings.

Overall, home entertainment (such as smart TVs and speakers) top the list in Australia, followed by connected home security, smart lights, smart doorbell systems and camera systems.

Security camera systems are potentially the biggest mover in the space, with Bunnings research forecasting that most Australians will install some type of security device in their home in the next five years. ChannelNews has written reviews on Swann’s Alert Indoor Security Camera and Arlo’s Video Doorbell.

The Bunnings research found that Australians are increasingly buying tech to monitor their children (30%), pets (30%), and elderly relatives (15%).

In order to capture this market, Bunnings is stocking a range of smart home devices.