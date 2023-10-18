4K Blu-Ray ‘Oppenheimer’ Film Announced

It’s been revealed by Universal Pictures that ‘Oppenheimer’ by Christopher Nolan will be launched in 4K Blu-Ray on November 21st, and will be packaged with an extra disc of over three hours of bonus features.

With a three-hour run time, the 4K transfer will be mastered onto 100GB discs, rather than a smaller 66GB. The 4K resolution images are set to appear in high dynamic range, and the disc will only carry a HDR10 master, no Dolby Vision or HDR10+ support.

This transfer will be presented in shifting aspect ratios, switching between 2.20 and 1.78 ratios, for an accurate representation of IMAX theatres.

It will also be accompanied by a DTS:HD Master Audio 5.1 sound mix, instead of the regular Dolby Atmos or DTS:X mixes used more often.

First up on the bonus features is a ‘making of’ documentary, running for over 70 minutes, and divided into the following sections:

NOW I AM BECOME DEATH – The cast, crew and producers join Christopher Nolan in sharing personal stories that made them passionate about the project bridging multiple genres.

THE LUMINARIES – The cast discusses how they synthesise the script’s dramatic narrative with the real lives of historical figures.

THE MANHATTAN PROJECT – To visualise Oppenheimer’s ability to see different dimensions, filmmakers developed unique techniques to craft stunning effects without using CGI.

THE DEVIL OF DETAILS – A look into how production designer Ruth De Jong and her team recreated the entire town of Los Alamos with period accurate props, sets and attention to authenticity.

WALKING A MILE – Costume and makeup craftspeople populate environments with iconic figures, utilising thousands of pieces of clothing and cutting-edge prosthetic applications.

CAN YOU HEAR MUSIC? – Working closely with Christopher Nolan, Ludwig Göransson composes a deeply personal, historically expansive score.

WE CAN PERFORM THIS MIRACLE – Christopher Nolan’s closest collaborators demonstrate how his artistic vision creates camaraderie, driving the crew to continue breaking new ground.

After that is an ‘Innovation In Film: 65mm Black and White Film In Oppenheimer’ featurette, which follows FotoKem opening the film labs, showcasing how new technologies were created for using colour, and black and white.

There’s also footage of a ‘Meet the Press Q&A panel’ where Nolan, Kai Bird, Dr Kip Thorne, Dr Thom Mason, and Dr Carlo Rovelli share reflections on the science and concerns Oppenheimer takes on.

Lastly, there’s a medley of trailers and a feature called ‘To End All War: Oppenheimer & The Atomic Bomb.’ It explored how the atomic bomb invention changed war and led to the deaths of thousands, unleashing mass hysteria worldwide.