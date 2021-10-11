6K Panasonic LUMIX Offers A Bold New Shape

Cameras, Panasonic, Cameras by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

Even with the constant evolution of Smartphone cams, serious photography and video buffs will always be after a stand-alone dedicated camera that pushes form and function. The 6K compact box-style LUMIX BS1H mirrorless camera from Panasonic ticks those boxes indelibly.

Set for release in November, the 0.58kg BS1H has an aluminum and magnesium alloy body that will balance easily on smaller gimbals. The camera’s accessibility also stands out.

With USB 3.1 Type C, 3G-SDI and HDMI Type A terminals, it will link to a number of accessories, and can provide simultaneous output. It’s also got a double SD Card slot for back-up video recording or relay recording.

There’s a 3.5 audio in/out and it’s compatible with the XLR mic DMW-XLR1.

BS1H body back jackopen K scaled 1 1024x768 6K Panasonic LUMIX Offers A Bold New Shape

There’s a 24.2 megapixel 35mm full-frame sensor for wider depth of field, and, with a number of recording formats and frame rates, it captures in up to 6K resolution.

The versatile unit boasts cinema-quality 30p 10-bit unlimited video recording capability, Dual Native ISO Technology and excellent low-light performance, wide dynamic range of 14+ stops, V-Log and more.

The ISO tech minimises noise generation by choosing an optimal circuit to use according to the sensitivity before gain processing.

In combo with optimum signal processing, it assures maximum ISO 51,200 high sensitivity recording with minimum noise.

It can also connect through Bluetooth 4.2 (BLE) and 2.4 GHz WiFi for transferring files or live streaming, and remote control using application software.

Leaderboard 728x90 6K Panasonic LUMIX Offers A Bold New Shape
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 6K Panasonic LUMIX Offers A Bold New Shape
HAR0532 SHCHnews PBOX 728x90 6K Panasonic LUMIX Offers A Bold New Shape
DCS 6100LH 728x90 smarthouse 6K Panasonic LUMIX Offers A Bold New Shape
ALOGIC 728x90 1 6K Panasonic LUMIX Offers A Bold New Shape
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 6K Panasonic LUMIX Offers A Bold New Shape
Incase LeaderBoard 728x90 6K Panasonic LUMIX Offers A Bold New Shape
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 6K Panasonic LUMIX Offers A Bold New Shape
BEL2117 4Square AUF001 728x90 6K Panasonic LUMIX Offers A Bold New Shape
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 6K Panasonic LUMIX Offers A Bold New Shape
Previous Post

Sony Tone Bravia XRs To Make Them Perfect For PS5

BlueAnt X4 Speaker Will Start The Party

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Xbox Keyboard and Mouse Support Starts Next Week with Fortnite
in 'Gaming Hardware'
Review: D-Link AC1900 EXO Hits The Sweet Spot
in 'Home Office'
Wi-Fi Enabled Lexmark Printer For The Home Office
in 'Archive'