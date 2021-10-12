JBL Celebrate 75 Years Of Audio Excellence

Founded by radio engineer James B Lansing in Utah in 1946, JBL are marking their 75th year of audio excellence by celebrating their future as much as their past.

Renowned as a trusted name for some of the biggest moments in global and Australian music, both on-stage and behind the scenes, the company have long stood by the belief that, “The ultimate goal of sound is to amplify music’s power to feel good, connected and alive.”

Whether making an impact at Woodstock in 1969 or 2020’s Sydney Bushfire Fundraiser, or countless gigs in between, or partnering with talent as diverse as Quincy Jones and Armin Van Buuren, this diamond anniversary celebration cements JBL’s reputation for coming through with the right sound at the right time.

Whether in the personal space or large events, JBL are pioneers in connecting an audience to an immersive experience.

Since they partnered with Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, they have proven this by providing an “Out of this world” live experience no matter what the performance entails.

Having sold more than 150 million portables and headphones, JBL see the release of their first gaming range JBL Quantum as a highlight. As they do their first portable Bluetooth speaker made of recyclable materials, the JBL Flip 5 Eco.

Marcus Fry, General Manager of Harman AUNZ, says, “It’s very rare that you are lucky enough to work for a brand that’s been around for 75 years. And when that brand brought sound to cinemas and is synonymous with major stadiums, concert halls, event centres, all the way down to pool and garage parties, it’s a pretty exciting time for the JBL team, and we are looking forward to the innovation and epic sound we will continue to bring to the next 75.”