With people more concerned about cleanliness during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Samsung has introduced a new UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charging that can eliminate up to 99% of bacteria and germs, including E.coli, Staphyloccus aureus and Candida albicans.

In addition to sanitising smartphones, the steriliser can disinfect virtually any object that fits inside – from earbuds to glasses – in 10 minutes. Dual UV lights sterilise both the top and bottom surface of items, and the device turns off automatically once the sterilisation cycle has been completed.

While sterilisation is taking place, Samsung’s UV Sterilizer can also wirelessly charge your device at the same time, provided that your smart device supports Qi wireless charging.

Although this product was announced on Samsung’s global news page, it is currently only available in Germany, Romania, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Local pricing and availability has yet to be confirmed. However, it costs €58 in Germany, which would translate to roughly $95, which would put it at similar pricing to HoMedics UV-CLEAN Phone Sanitiser.