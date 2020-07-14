Klipsch has designed three new TWS, water and dust-proof earphones that feature an innovative antenna design and beamforming microphones. Each pair comes with a slim and durable pocket-friendly charging case.

By moving the antenna to the outside of the earphone, Klipsch has boosted the antenna performance with a 360° range and less interference, and made these earphones 25% smaller than previous models.

“This new line-up of Klipsch earphones leverages our history and experience of creating the best speakers on the planet, and combines it with innovative design, advanced technologies and premium materials that no other companies are using today,” said Vince Bonacorsi, VP & GM of Lifestyle Diving at Klipsch.

The new range also features True Comfort oval ear tips and are now available in half sizes for a more comfortable fit. Each pair of earphones now comes with six pairs of ear tips.

All three models in the line – T5 True Wireless II, T5 True Wireless Sport and T5 McLaren edition – are expected to land in Australia in October and will cost $400-500.

The T5 True Wireless Sport and T5 McLaren edition have a watertight, rugged, wireless charging case, and a moisture removal system.

The T5 McLaren edition earphones were created in partnership with McLaren F1 Racing Team. It comes with a one-device wireless charging pad, a brand book and an engraved metal card.