Massive Boxing Day Discounts On Loewe OLED TV’s

German TV brand Loewe is offering massive savings on Loewe TVs with dealers including The Good Guys slashing thousands of dollars off current models.

A Loewe BILD 55″ OLED TV has been slashed from $4,999 to $2,999.

If you are after a Loewe Bild 77″ OLED TV, the price has been dropped by $7,000.

Current owners of a Loewe TV’s can also take advantage of the massive Boxing Day offerings with a range of trade up discounts as per the below chart.

Loewe is an award-winning European TV brand.

At this year’s annual iF Awards, Loewe collected 10 awards in total, including one coveted iF Gold Award.

The top Gold Award was given out to the brand’s SEE collection of WE model that are due in Australia in 2022.

The other awards went to the current range of TV’s.

This is a striking new series of TV’s which include 32-, 43-, 50-, 55-, and 65-inch models.