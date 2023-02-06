JBL PARTYBOX710 Gets The Party Started

Rating 9 Doing exactly what the name boasts, this unit is definitely a party in a box.

A very big box at 1048mm x 505mm x 467mm that pumps out serious sound, with lights to match. Great sound, for both big bangers to get the party action started as well as softer tunes for later in the evening.



The lights are a fun addition, and the ability to turn them off is very welcome if you’re in a more serious mood.

As big as the sound is, this box has some serious weight to it – 31kg. The wheels definitely make it easier to cart around, but it’s still a bit of a chore.



The lights really are a bit of a gimmick. They’re fun at the start, but grow old pretty quickly, like if you’ve still got your Christmas light up in February.



At $999 at JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, there are cheaper ways to bring the noise to a party.



JBL’s reputation for delivering serious sound action is well intact with the PARTYBOX710, which certainly lives up to its name.

Indeed, testing out this beast of a Harman unit in the office led to some major slumps in workplace efficiency, though it also livened up lunchtimes.

There’s also the JBL PARTYBOX app to get more bang for your buck, as well as the ability to plug two mics in for karaoke shenanigans. You can also plug a guitar into it, which could also be a problem if someone is drunk enough at your party to channel their inner Slash.

Music can be pumped through it via Bluetooth, USB or aux, and there are sound effects to add, such as a horn, clapping or scratch.

As for sound, the PARTYBOX710 features two 216″ transducers, an eight-inch subwoofer and two 70mm tweeters. Output power is 800W RMS, and frequency response is 35hZ to 20kHz, -6dB, while signal-to-noise ratio is greater than 80dB.

As for the lighting effects on the front of the unit that pulsate in rhythm, it depends on your mood if you want them on or not. Personally, they’re a gimmick I can live without, but I can imagine them being a hit at kids’ parties or NEW Year’s Eve.