Disney+ is now available on all Panasonic’s 4K TVs released from 2017 onwards.

All Panasonic TVs with the prefix EZ, EX, FZ, FX, GZ, GX, HZ, HX, JZ or JX should have the Disney+ icon now visible.

This update brings Panasonic’s television range in line with LG and Samsung, who already have the Disney+ app pre-installed.

If you own a Panasonic TV and don’t yet have a Disney+ subscription, it will set you back AU$11.99 a month or $120 a year.