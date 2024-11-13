A Third Of Young People Wearing Smart Glasses In A “Dangerous” Or “Prohibited” Manner

A decent chunk of people who wear smart glasses have admitted to using the technology in a manner considered “dangerous” or “anti-social”, according to research from Monash University.

Participants in the study were asked if they had ever used smart glasses in “a manner that would be considered dangerous, such as while driving or cycling?”. They were also asked if they had used the wearables in a “prohibited manner? i.e., recording without consent or recording in a prohibited area”.

“Younger participants were more likely to self-report engaging in both dangerous and prohibited behaviours with their smart glasses,” the research paper stated.

For those aged under 25, 33 per cent admitted to using the smart glasses in a dangerous manner, with another 45.5 percent saying that they had “maybe” used the smart glasses in a dangerous manner.

Meanwhile, 36.4 per cent of that cohort also said they used their smart glasses in a “prohibited manner”, with another 34.1 per cent saying they had “maybe” used their glasses in such a manner.

By comparison, in the age group 36-40 5.2 per cent said they had used the glasses in a dangerous manner (another 7.2 percent said “maybe”), while just 3.1 percent admitted to dangerous use and 6.2 said “maybe” they had employed the tech in a prohibited manner.

“Younger participants reported spending more time using their smart glasses than older participants,” the study reported, adding that “no significant relationship was found between gender and dangerous or prohibited smartglass use”.

Overall, the study found that 13.5 per cent of all smartglass wearers admitted to dangerous use, and 17 per cent to anti-social use.

The authors said this underscores “the importance of including smart glasses in future regulatory frameworks, prioritising safety and intuitive design to mitigate risky behaviours”.

“There is a strong association between younger age groups and smartglass ownership, reflecting higher digital connectivity among younger Australians. A significant majority (95.6 per cent) of smart glasses owners knew someone else who owned smart glasses, indicating the strong influence of social group norms on device ownership.”

People who owned smartglasses saw them as “enhancing their self-perception and social connections”, Monash University said.

“Non-owners expressed greater anxieties regarding privacy and fears of social disruption. Owners were more likely to see smartglasses as a way to communicate their membership in specific social groups, reflecting a shift towards integrating technology and fashion.

“Both owners and non-owners recognised the potential benefits of smart glasses, but non-owners harboured concerns about the technology’s appropriateness and safety in public settings.”

The authors noted “several limitations” in the study of around 1,000 people.

“Firstly, relying on a convenience sample recruited online limits generalisability to the broader population. This approach potentially attracts individuals with internet access and positive sentiments towards internet-related technologies like Facebook, introducing bias.

“Additionally, focusing on Meta/Ray-Ban smart glasses and recruiting via Facebook Ads targeted users based on their interests further introduces bias by disproportionately attracting individuals already interested in smartglasses. The association between smartglass ownership and Facebook usage suggests these participants might be deeply ingrained in the Meta ecosystem.”