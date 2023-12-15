We are taking a well-earned break, with this being the last ChannelNews newsletter in 2023.

We will still post breaking stories to our web site during the holiday period.

We will return on January 3rd with our first newsletter for 2024 with a full wrap up of CES which kicks off the following week.

During the year we have attempted to bring you the latest CE and appliance news, as well as intelligence on what has been impacting the industry.

We have delivered exclusive insights into the failures at Oppo, the mess that Electrolux finds themselves in and the corruption and subsequent placing into administration of the franchisee, operating Harvey Norman Commercial business in NSW, that is currently under investigation by Federal authorities.

We have more to come in the New Year.

We wish you all a great holiday period break and we will be back with more industry news next year.