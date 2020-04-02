On top of its new QLED 8K and 4K TVs, Samsung’s 2020 range of TVs includes exciting new lifestyle products – namely, The Frame, The Serif and The Sero.

“As the lifestyles, viewing habits, and home entertainment demands of Australians evolve, so too do the features and technology across our Samsung TV lineup, from the latest big-screen experiences and audio immersion of our new 8K and 4K QLED TVs, to the seamless integration into our homes of our innovative lifestyle TV range, with The Frame, The Serif, and The Sero,” said Hass Mahdi, Director of the Audio Visual Division, Samsung Australia.

The Frame

Featuring QLED technology, The Frame is now available in 75-inch ($4,649), 50-inch ($1,949) and 32-inch ($919) sizes, in addition to the 55-inch ($2,299) and 43-inch ($1,599) that were already available.

The Frame is a TV that can turn its screen into a beautiful piece of artwork when not in use, and comes three customisable bezel options – brown, beige and white – enabling you to match the aesthetics of your home.

If you haven’t seen The Frame in real life before, you could easily be tricked into thinking it’s an actual hanging piece of art. The screen of The Frame can look matte and incredibly lifelike.

Artworks from The Frame’s Art Store can now be selected manually or searched via voice activation, making it easier to find your favourite artwork from the store’s selection of 1,200.

Previously, The Frame was only available at Harvey Norman’s, but Samsung Electronics Australia said The Frame will eventually be sold at JB Hi-Fi and the Good Guys as well.

The Serif TV

The Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec-designed The Serif TV will now feature the same updated Smart Hub functionality as the rest of the QLED TV range, and will be available in 43-inch ($1,499) and 55-inch ($2,099). Like The Frame, it can be used as a TV with stunning picture quality, while the Ambient Mode will turn it into a beautiful art piece when you’re not watching something.

The Serif is all about aesthetics. It has a stunning edged frame and can be stood on your existing cabinet or can stand alone – personally, I think the latter really sells it as an artwork.

The Sero

First unveiled at CES 2020, The Sero – which means “vertical” in Korean – can pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations, opening up a whole range of lifestyle uses. For example, if you want to view Tik Tok videos or Instagram TV, formats that are filmed for a vertical layout, you will get optimal screen space from The Sero.

Once it is paired with a device, such as a smartphone, The Sero can automatically detect which orientation is best for the content that you’re viewing, mirroring your smart device.

Exact pricing and availability for The Sero will be announced at a later date. The Sero was released in South Korea in 2019 and will be rolled out globally this year.