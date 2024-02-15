ACCC Recalls Casio Product Over Battery Choking Hazard

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has moved to recall the Casio electronic calculator, model HL-820VA , which contains a risk of choking or serious injury if young children gain access to the button/coin batteries and swallow or place them inside their body.

It is sold by Shriro Australia.

The reason give for the recall was because it did not comply with the mandatory standards for products containing button/coin batteries.

The button/coin batteries are not adequately secured and are accessible to young children.

Consumers are being urged to stop using affected products immediately and store them out of reach of children.

They can return calculators to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information contact Shriro Australia on casiorecall@shriro.com.au

