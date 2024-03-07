Acer Appliance Range Launched Pricing & Retailer Revealed

As exclusively tipped by ChannelNews Acer has released a brand-new appliance range under the Acerpure branding.

The range that includes air purifiers, hair dryers, vacuum cleaners and a unique 3 in 1 cooking appliance was revealed last night in Sydney.

The Acerpure air purifiers, air circulator and a vacuum cleaner will initially be sold at Bing Lee stores.

Overseas the brand is sold in multiple Countries including Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, Singapore and Taiwan.

Acer who are a global technology Company, believe that health and technology are today intertwined, and consumers are increasingly demanding wellness-orientated tech solutions, with several big CE retailers such as JB Hi Fi and Harvey Norman already moving to expand their wellness and health product ranging.

“Acerpure’s mission is to provide technological innovations to resolve various consumer concerns and provide better home living. Acerpure uses technology to solve human problems and seamlessly integrate intelligent devices into the lives of consumers, offering high-efficiency lifestyle products for a healthier home and life,” said Gaba Cheng, Managing Director Oceanic Region, Acer.

The hero product is the $1,599 Acerpure UVC Pro which comes equipped with the most advanced UVC purifying technology and a 4 in-1 HEPA filter.

the Acerpure Pro is being described as the most efficient and reliable purifier for larger spaces in the home or even office environments, providing coverage that spans up to 116m2.

The Acerpure Pro is also equipped with a smart CO2 detection system, helping consumers to monitor air pollution in the area as well as providing a safer and cleaner indoor environment. A touch of luxurious metallic orange accentuates the sleek form and dark-themed exterior on the Acerpure Pro’s 4-directional ventilation fins, giving it a premium look and feel in addition to all-around dust-proof protection.

Acer claim that in Australia, a fifth of the population experience hay fever, while 1-in-9 adults and 1-in-5 children report having asthma, and nearly half (48%) of homes have a dog.

These health and household trends, coupled with the onset of COVID, bushfires and large-scale wet weather events in recent years, has placed indoor air quality front of mind for many Australians, along with the health and wellness benefits of air purification products.

What Acer, who is a major force in Asia brings to Australian appliances is their knowledge of integrated technology which is found in their air purifiers.

Their smart integration offers app capabilities for easy control and monitoring via smartphones and other devices.

Acer claims that the Acerpure products are eco-friendly and engineered with the environment in mind for energy-efficient operations and minimal waste generation.

The Acerpure Pro Vero Eco Air Purifiers is comprised of 100% eco-friendly materials in the casing and is made from 35% PCR materials, demonstrating Acer’s commitment via its Vero product line to minimise its carbon footprint.

Several Industry executives attend last night’s launch that was hosted a presenter who described himself as a Lifestyle Ambassador, in a space of half an hour he managed to tell the audience 6 times that he worked in Television and god knows how many times that he was also a “qualified” interior designer. There is nothing like self-promotion.

The Australian Acerpure product range at launch includes:

Acerpure Cool 2-in-1 UVC Air Circulator and Purifier RRP $599.00

The Acerpure Cool, is a 2-in-1 Air Circulator and Purifier, is engineered to provide a seamless blend of superior air purification and effective air circulation in the home.

Acerpure Pro Vero Eco Air Purifier RRP $369.00

The Acerpure Pro Vero Air Purifier is the first of its kind to incorporate post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials in the chassis, demonstrating Acer’s commitment via its Vero product line to minimise its carbon footprint and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable world. The Acerpure Pro Vero air purifier’s whole chassis is made with 35% PCR materials, which helps decrease 20% CO2 emissions during its production compared to using virgin plastic. Vero’s green mode reduces power consumption by intelligently detecting air quality and switching to the appropriate mode of operation, as well as displaying the air quality through three-segment lights, with green for good air quality, yellow for moderate, and red for poor air quality.

Acerpure Cozy Pedestal Air Circulator Fan RRP $289.00

The Acerpure Cozy projects air up to 25 metres away, completely circulating the air five times per hour to every corner of the home. Thanks to its 3D Airflow Technology, this circulator fan has a greater range and more concentrated airflow than a standard fan for improved indoor air circulation. Sixteen touch-activated speed settings and 90° up/down, 90° left/right oscillating direction adjustment enable easy, accurate control, whether you are looking for a soft, quiet breeze or powerful airflow. The appliance eliminates uncomfortable temperature differences within your home, working with your existing heating and air conditioning to adjust room temperature and save energy, creating a comfortable in-home climate all-year round.

Acerpure Clean Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner RRP $199.00

Simplify household chores with the Acerpure Clean Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, offering convenience, portability and powerful cleaning in one gadget. With edge-to-edge cleaning capability and versatile brushes, this vacuum will reach every corner, nook and cranny in your home with ease, and provide efficient and effective cleaning performance. The Acerpure Clean Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is slim but powerful, being super lightweight at 550g with 13000Pa suction pressure power. It has a 2-in-1 usage, one button switch, a DC motor and a USB type-C charger.