Acer Announces New AI-Centric Swift Go 14 Laptop 

Acer announced the release of a new laptop in the Acer Swift Go 14 line, the 14-inch SFG14-72, which has an integrated Intel Arc GPU and Intel Core Ultra processors that boast Intel AI Boost. The new AI Boost is said to enable the laptop to act like a “dedicated AI engine” and AI-powered resources.

Ideal for gaming or content creation, the new laptop has Arc GPU and provides next-generation performance with the new Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor. While the new NPU aids AI workloads and immersive experiences.

In addition to elevated processors, the laptop has a 2.8K OLED screen with 100% DCI-P3, HDR True Black 500, and 90 Hz offers. It’s also fast charging, has instant wake, and a battery life of a maximum of 12.5 hours.

The Acer Swift Go 14 is also classified as an Intel Evo Edition platform laptop, a distinctive classification of laptops that meet specific exacting standards of connectivity, performance, battery life, and design.

With the new SFG14-72, users can link Android or iOS devices to their Windows 11 PC with Intel Unison, which should offer a streamlined experience, making the standard actions such as calls, transferring files, sending messages, and managing devices easier. Microsoft’s Copilot in Windows 11 and AI features such as conferencing tool Acer PurifiedVoice and Acer PurifiedVie are also integrated.

Additionally, the laptop includes the Acer QuickPanel and AlterView features, which allow users to adjust video settings and create 3D animated wallpapers easily.

There’s an AcerSense button lets users control the laptop’s performance, maintenance, and customisation. The laptop also has USB Type-C, MicroSD, Intel Wi-Fi 6E, HDMI 2.1, and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio ports for connectivity and sound.

Because the laptop’s body is 1.32 kg and 14.9 mm, Acer says it is compact, light to carry. It’s also eco-friendly, with its touchpad made of recycled plastic.

Acer’s general manager of Notebooks, James Lin, said that the new laptop aligns with the company’s commitment to next-generation technology, including AI.

“Our new Swift Go 14 goes beyond its stylish design and high-resolution display, delivering the latest suite of collaboration technology to support a wide variety of functions and lifestyles,” said Acer General Manager of Notebooks James Lin.

“The Swift Go 14 is one of the first devices in the market to be outfitted with Intel Core Ultra processors, paving the way to enhance support of generative AI tasks on more Acer devices moving forward.”

For more information on the Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72), visit the Acer website. The laptop will be available in Australia from December 2024, with prices to be announced soon.