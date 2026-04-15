Acer Boosts Predator Helios Neo Range with RTX 5080 AI Power

News by Joe Gallop Share
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Acer has refreshed its Predator Helios Neo gaming laptop lineup, bringing next-gen Intel and NVIDIA silicon to a trio of high-performance machines aimed at serious gamers.

Headlining the update are Intel’s new Core Ultra 200HX Plus processors paired with up to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPUs, promising desktop-class performance in portable form factors. The GPUs, based on NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture, also introduce AI-driven features including DLSS 4.5 for improved frame rates and image quality.

The range includes three models: the slim Predator Helios Neo 16S AI, the standard Helios Neo 16 AI, and the larger Helios Neo 18 AI.

The 16S AI is the most portable, measuring under 18.9mm thick, and features a 16-inch OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It’s designed for gamers who want high-end performance on the move without sacrificing visual quality.

Predator Helios Neo 16S AI FPACE ARX special angle 02 Acer Boosts Predator Helios Neo Range with RTX 5080 AI Power

The Helios Neo 16 AI steps up with similar specs but adds enhanced connectivity, including Intel Killer networking and Thunderbolt 4, targeting gamers and streamers needing fast, stable connections.

At the top end, the 18-inch Helios Neo 18 AI delivers a bigger screen with a 240Hz panel and Acer’s new Ambient Contrast Ratio coating to reduce glare—ideal for immersive gaming in brighter environments.

Across the lineup, Acer is leaning heavily into AI, with features like noise reduction, video enhancement, and gameplay tools built into its PredatorSense and Intelligence Space software.

Australian availability starts from June 2026 for the 16-inch model, with the 16S and 18-inch variants landing locally in July. Pricing is yet to be confirmed.

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