TAIPEI: Taiwanese laptop and notebook maker Acer is bracing for sliding demand for notebooks and has begun enhancing its PC offerings.

Acer says its primary focus is on improving its existing competitiveness and cooling technologies.

Last year the company terminated its money-losing handset and tablet product lines. Acer has become the largest gaming brand in several markets during the past three years.

With the IT supply chain gearing up again but Acer says it will push to land more orders to counter deferred demand hit by the coronavirus outbreak.