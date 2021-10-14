Acer Level Up New Gaming Rig And Projectors

Acer’s announcement of the new Predator Orion 7000 gaming desktop will have serious gamers itching to flex their pixelated muscle as it’s among the first to feature 12th Gen Intel Core Overclockable processors, as well as a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU.

Besides looking hot, the upgradeable Orion 7000 keeps its cool with exceptional thermal management through three Predator FrostBlade 2.0 fans as well as an AIO liquid CPU cooler and advanced airflow management.

Intel Killer 2.5G LAN provides an edge by detecting and prioritising game traffic over other network traffic, making for smoother, faster connectivity for online games and streaming media.

On top of fast and secure wireless connectivity, you’ll also find plenty of ports for the latest accessories.

Two new smart 4K gaming projectors were also announced. The Predator GD711 is an LED projector compatible with both console and PC systems. It features an inbuilt app market offering access to a range of streaming services.

Standard mode offers 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, and there are two game modes tailored for both bright and dark scenes. The GD711 will also be one of the first projectors to support VRR (variable refresh rate), which means smoother visuals, especially when a game’s frame rate fluctuates.

With impressive levels of colour saturation, 4000 LED lumens of brightness, high dynamic contrast and HDR10 performance, your eyes won’t want to go to bed.

If you prefer lamp-based projectors, the Predator GM712 has 4K resolution and 3600 ANSI lumens of brightness. With a 5000-hours lifespan in standard mode, it has a lot of the same features as the GD711, including VRR, HDR10 support and up to a 240Hz refresh rate for PC.

The Predator range also rolled out a 55″ gaming table, the PGD110, that maximises space with a storage rack and cable management cut-out on each side, leaving room for a gaming system, monitor and accessories.

With a cup holder and headphone hook, it can hold up to 120kg, which is a lot of packs of chips.