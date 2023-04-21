Acer Orion X Desktop Brings New Life To Gaming

Acer’s new Predator Orion X gaming desktop features a DIY-friendly design inspired by sci-fi. For power it runs on up to the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs, providing high-power performance in a compact unit.

Meanwhile, the 44.5″ Nitro XZ452CU V curved gaming monitor brings an immersive display with a 1500R Dual QHD panel, 32:9 ultrawide aspect ratio and 165 Hz refresh rate.

The Predator X34 V gaming monitor has a curved 34″ OLED display, UWQHD resolution and 175 Hz refresh rate with 0.1 ms.

The compact PC packs a bunch of punch, combining up to the special edition 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS processor and up to a liquid-cooled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, custom-engineered to fit in a small, portable chassis.

The space capsule-inspired design was crafted with multiple zones to house the CPU, VGA, air boost, and liquid cooling system.

The upgradeable gaming PC also comes with a removable magnetic front cover and metal side panels to protect the internals, and a mechanical arm-like headset cradle at the top.

Acer are also adding to their range of curved screens with the Nitro XZ452CU V and Predator X34 V gaming monitors. With nearly 45″ of viewing space, the Nitro X2452CU V’s AMD FreeSync Premium Pro-supported DQHD monitor and rapid 165 Hz refresh rate allow for a seamless viewing experience when playing games or multitasking.

Meanwhile, the Predator X34 V’s OLED UWQHD panel, DCI-P3 99% colour gamut and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 let players experience brilliant visuals.