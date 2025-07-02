Acer Predator Unveils Ultra-Fast RGB SSD for Gamers and Creators

News by Joe Gallop Share
Acer’s Predator gaming brand has launched the GP30 RGB Portable SSD, a compact, high-speed external storage device designed for gamers, creators and power users on the go.

Housed in a durable aluminium alloy shell, the GP30 stands out with its transparent front panel and dynamic RGB lighting, which glows purple when idle and shifts through seven colours during data transfers.

The GP30, which enters a competitive field of portable SSDs like the Samsung T9, boasts USB 3.2 Gen2x2 connectivity, supporting blazing read/write speeds of up to 2000MB/s. This makes it ideal for loading massive game libraries, transferring 4K/8K video, or backing up large files with minimal wait time.

The GP30 supports a broad range of platforms, including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, HarmonyOS and PlayStation, and includes a dual-head USB-A/C cable for maximum compatibility.

While PS5 users can only run PS4 titles from external storage, the SSD still offers a solid expansion option for console gamers.

Available in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and upcoming 8TB capacities, the SSD is sized at just 61.2 x 71.8 x 11.5 mm and weighs 66.5 grams, making it one of the most compact drives in its performance class.

For content creators, the GP30 supports 4K/60fps and 4K/120fps ProRes recording on iPhone 15 Pro and 16 Pro models, with best results when formatted using Apple’s Files app.

Acer also bundles Acronis True Image software for system backups, data migration, and anti-malware protection, which is ideal for professionals handling sensitive or high-value content.

Currently available in China, the GP30 RGB starts at ¥799 (A$165) for the 1TB model. Global pricing and availability are expected to follow.

