Acer Previews New Carbon Neutral Vero Laptop Line

Acer announced a new carbon-neutral, cutting-edge Aspire Vero laptop line that follows international carbon footprint calculation and neutrality standards. Pricing and availability for the first laptop in the line, the Aspire Vero 16 (AV16-51P), is expected to be revealed next month at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

Aligning with Acer’s carbon-neutral mission and supporting a circular economy, the Vero 16 laptop’s chassis is assembled from a blend of more than 60% recycled plastic (compared to the 30% in the first generation), and has an exterior that does not include any volatile organic paint, compounds, or additives.

The Aspire Vero 16 boasts the latest, state-of-the-art Intel Core Ultra processors, which are claimed to deliver exceptional performance and is to be more power-efficient than the last generations.

The Core Ultra processor has an integrated Intel AI Boost Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that enables optimised artificial intelligence capabilities but also ensures energy consumption is low for a sustainable computing experience.

The laptop includes the AcerSense battery management software, an application that boosts energy efficiency and performance while allowing users to customise their battery performance in four modes: Eco+, Eco, Balanced, and Performance.

As for recycling and repair, the new laptop allows for speedy and easy taking apart the laptop to repair, upgrade or recycle, with standard screws being used within.

The new Aspire Vero laptop line has also been eco-consciously constructed with the aim of reducing its carbon footprint throughout its lifecycle.

“To help tackle the increasing challenges posed by climate change, on the product side, Acer is proposing ‘conscious technology’ designed and made with consideration for the future,” said Jerry Kao, COO for Acer.

“On the corporate side, Acer has joined the RE100 initiative and committed to achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2035. We have also pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.”

For packing and shipping, Acer says they have taken steps to reduce the carbon footprint of the line every step of the way by reusing the scrap material generated during production and ensuring that all packaging is 100% recyclable.

With the new laptop line, Acer is highlighting its commitment to eco-conscious manufacturing and packaging by using recycled materials and energy-saving components in its design and ensuring the laptops have eco-friendly packaging.

The new Aspire Vero 16 reflects Acer’s sustainable and innovative vision and intends to ensure Acer acquires high-quality carbon credits because of its efforts towards achieving carbon neutrality.

For availability, product specifications, and prices in Australia, please visit the Acer website.