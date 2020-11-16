Acer has released its new Swift 5 laptop with 11th-generation Intel Core processors, which it says combines portability with high performance.

Constructed from a lightweight and durable magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminium chassis, the Swift 5 is just 14.95mm thick and weighs around one kilogram.

It features Intel Iris Xe graphics, 17 hours battery life and fast charging, and a 14-inch full HD display with 90 per cent screen to body ratio.

According to Rod Bassi, Oceanic Sales Director, Acer, the Swift 5 is one of the first notebooks in the industry to achieve Intel Evo platform verification, and will deliver superior performance, responsiveness, and usability.

“We’re confident that the new Intel Evo verification will improve the Swift 5’s existing portable features, allowing users to work for a longer time away from a charging port, while maintaining the modern and sleek design of the Swift series that our customers know and love,” he said.

The new Acer Swift 5 is available through Acer’s website, Harvey Norman, and Bing Lee at the following price points: