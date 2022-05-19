Acer Reveal Portable Monitors With 3D Technology

Acer have announced their SpatialLabs View Series, which contains two 3D portable monitors. The new series is made up of the Acer SpatialLabs View, which is designed for gamers, and the SpatialLabs View Pro, which is geared towards retailers for kiosks and displays.

Both monitors boast 15.6-inch 4K (2K per eye in 3D mode) IPS displays with glasses-free stereoscopic 3D technology, with a very portable weight of under 1.5kg. Colour pops with 100% Adobe RGB colour gamut coverage, as well as 400 nits of brightness. It also boasts a less than 30ms response time, USB 3.0 and HDMI 2.0 ports and 60hz refresh rate.

The only significant difference between the standard and pro models of the SpatialLabs View is that the pro comes with a VESA wall mounting feature, which is why it’s perfect for retail.

Bolstering their ability to deliver an immersive gaming experience with their new monitors, Acer have revealed their SpatialLabs TrueGame application, which allows users to access stereoscopic 3D for a range of games.

As Acer explain, “This is possible because games are mostly created with three dimensions in mind: Developers include information about depth into each scene and object they build. SpatialLabs leverages this already-existing information in order to present the games in stereoscopic 3D.”

At launch, TrueGame will support “50+ modern and classic titles” including God of War and Forza Horizon 5, and more will be released “on a continuous basis moving forward.”

Gamers need to do no more than press the play button, while the application does the rest, delivering “immersion unlike anything players have experienced before. Rooms appear more spacious, objects appear genuinely layered, and adventures become more exciting — all smooth, in real-time, and without the need for special glasses.”

For creative professionals, the SpatialLabs View Pro also features SpatialLabs Model Viewer, which allows creative professionals to view models in stereoscopic 3D. It currently has built-in support for Blender and Maya.

The Acer SpatialLabs View is set to launch later this year. While Aussie pricing is yet to be announced, the standard model is set at $1,099 USD (roughly $1,577.52 AUD). No pricing or availability for the pro model has been announced as of yet.