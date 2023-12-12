Acer Reveals New 2K Gaming Monitor

Recently, Acer launched a new compact gaming PC in the Predator line, the Acer Predator Orion X, and despite the size, it packs top of the line specifications. Now, the company has unveiled the new Acer Nitro XV275UX 2K monitor, which is tipped to be the perfect fit for the PC.

It’s a 27-inch gaming monitor that features a QHD IPS display, delivering a refresh rate of up to 240Hz. It supports 8bit FRC colour bit depth, and covers 99% of the sRGB colour space.

It has 300nits brightness and a rapid 1ms GTG response time, and features AMD FreeSync Premium adaptive technology, for no screen tearing or stuttering, even at high frame rates.

The monitor offers two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, and a headphone jack. It’s also equipped with two 3W speakers, and the stand is fully ergonomic, allowing for up to 110mm height adjustment, +/-20 degrees swivel, bi-directional pivot, and -5 to 15 degrees tilt.

Additionally, it’s removeable for VESA wall mounting, with 75 x 75mm holes. Pricing and availability have yet to be announced.