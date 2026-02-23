Acer Swift 16 AI Launches With ‘World’s Largest’ Haptic Touchpad

With more than a third of employed Australians now regularly working from home, the traditional 9-to-5 office routine continues to shift, particularly for creatives and mobile professionals.

Acer is betting its new Swift 16 AI can meet that demand.

The Copilot+ PC has launched locally, positioning itself as a premium thin-and-light built for AI-powered Windows workflows and productivity on the move.

The headline feature is what Acer claims is the world’s largest haptic touchpad on a laptop – an edge-to-edge Gorilla Glass surface measuring 8.15 inches diagonally, roughly comparable to an iPad mini display.

The oversized haptic trackpad is designed to deliver more precise control, gesture navigation and a roomier workspace for multitasking without external peripherals.

The Swift 16 AI also features a 2.8K OLED touchscreen, a chassis measuring just 10.61mm at its thinnest point, and MIL-STD-810H durability for added resilience during travel.

Battery life is rated at up to 14 hours, targeting users who need all-day performance without carrying a charger.

In terms of connectivity, Acer includes a full suite of essential ports, including HDMI 2.1, aiming to minimise the need for dongles in hybrid office setups.

As a Copilot+ PC, the device is part of Microsoft’s next wave of AI-ready Windows hardware, designed to support on-device AI features and enhanced productivity tools.

Configurations with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage are expected to arrive in late Q1 2026.