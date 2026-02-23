Acer Swift 16 AI Launches With ‘World’s Largest’ Haptic Touchpad

News by Joe Gallop Share
With more than a third of employed Australians now regularly working from home, the traditional 9-to-5 office routine continues to shift, particularly for creatives and mobile professionals.

Acer is betting its new Swift 16 AI can meet that demand.

The Copilot+ PC has launched locally, positioning itself as a premium thin-and-light built for AI-powered Windows workflows and productivity on the move.

The headline feature is what Acer claims is the world’s largest haptic touchpad on a laptop – an edge-to-edge Gorilla Glass surface measuring 8.15 inches diagonally, roughly comparable to an iPad mini display.

Screenshot 2026 02 23 165209 Acer Swift 16 AI Launches With ‘World’s Largest’ Haptic Touchpad

The oversized haptic trackpad is designed to deliver more precise control, gesture navigation and a roomier workspace for multitasking without external peripherals.

The Swift 16 AI also features a 2.8K OLED touchscreen, a chassis measuring just 10.61mm at its thinnest point, and MIL-STD-810H durability for added resilience during travel.

Battery life is rated at up to 14 hours, targeting users who need all-day performance without carrying a charger.

Acer Swift 16 AI Lifestyle 2 scaled Acer Swift 16 AI Launches With ‘World’s Largest’ Haptic Touchpad

In terms of connectivity, Acer includes a full suite of essential ports, including HDMI 2.1, aiming to minimise the need for dongles in hybrid office setups.

As a Copilot+ PC, the device is part of Microsoft’s next wave of AI-ready Windows hardware, designed to support on-device AI features and enhanced productivity tools.

Configurations with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage are expected to arrive in late Q1 2026.

