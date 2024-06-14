Acer’s New Smart Monitors Unveiled

Acer has revealed a new range of smart monitors, built for handling different consumer needs and lifestyles, the Acer DA1 and the Nitro GA1.

Both have 31.5-inch and 27-inch models, which can function as an entertainment hub for streaming content, an extended workstation, and a reliable gaming setup with a fast refresh rate.

Not to mention, they come with a range of smart features, including wireless projection, and simultaneous viewing from different sources via Multiview.

The DA271K and DA321QK LED monitors have 4K UHD resolution, while the Nitro GA271U P and GA321QU P come with WQHD resolution and up to a 180Hz refresh rate.

They are also equipped with HDR10, 250nits brightness, work with AMD FreeSync and are NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible.

They have ultra-low latency for delivering quick response times and minimising input lag.

All four monitors come with Google TV for streaming movies, shows, and more from apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

Google Cast allows the user to directly cast movies, shows, photos, and more on phones and tablets to the monitors.

Wireless protection and screen mirroring technology eliminate the need for lots of cables for extending displays, and the Bluetooth connection supports the move for decluttering wires.

These are also IoT products, meaning they can also be connected to Wi-Fi networks and integrated with an ecosystem of smart devices.

The DA1 and GA1 series are also equipped with a Multiview function which splits the screens into various sections. This is useful for those who multitask, allowing them to simultaneously view and interact with content from various sources.

External webcams can be attached for video calling and streaming, which also allows live streamers to choose their preferred platform to upload videos directly.

There’s also an ergonomic stand which makes it easier to find the best viewing position, and the monitors can be VESA wall mounted.

The Acer DA271K and DA321QK will be available in Australia in Q4, pricing is still to be confirmed.

The Nitro GA1 series pricing and availability are yet to be revealed.