Acer’s New Touchpad For YouTube Enthusiasts

The Acer Swift Go 14 has been unveiled amidst CES 2024, with a silver chassis and clamshell form factor. However, when firing up YouTube, the touchpad appears different.

When watching YouTube, if the user needs to pause, they no longing have to go through the tedious movement of dragging the cursor to the pause button.

Acer has attempted to fix this first world problem, and has added media controls on top of the touchpad, so now it doubles as a hub for play, pause, rewind, and fast-forward buttons.

The laptop can automatically detect whether media is playing, so the LED lit controls will also appear for Spotify, Twitch, and other media platforms.

The Swift Go 14 is equipped with new Intel Core Ultra processors designed to improve AI workflow performance and can allegedly deliver 12.5 hours battery life.

It comes with up to 32GB RAM, and up to 2TB SSD storage. All configurations offer a 14-display, but the panels can be chosen. There’s choice of a 1,920 x 1,200-pixel IPS screen with 60Hz refresh rate, and a 2,880 x 1,880-pixel OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It’s unclear if other options will be available.

It comes with a 1440p webcam, and from what I saw at the showcase, it features a microSD card slot, a headset jack, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, a Kensington lock slot, and an HDMI port.

The Acer Swift Go 14 will be available starting March 2024, retail starting at A$1,699.