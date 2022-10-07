Acer’s Swift Edge Is The Lightest 16-Inch OLED Laptop In The World

Catering to the hybrid worker on the go, Acer has announced the Swift Edge, the worlds lightest 16-inch OLED laptop.

For those juggling working from home and in the office, having a device that is reliable and powerful, but also extremely light is paramount.

Thanks to it’s ultra-slim magnesium-aluminium (Mg-Al alloy) chassis, the Swift Edge weighs in at only 1.17kg, with a height of only 12.95mm, making it extremely light and portable, but plenty durable.

It also sports a minimalist, sleek design that matches its ‘Swift Edge’ moniker, with sharp edges, a 92% screen to body ratio and a premium feel and aesthetic.

Under the bonnet however, the Acer Swift Edge is anything but minimalist, packing plenty of power for those with demanding creative or tech tasks.

Sporting an AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processor with up to 8 high performance “Zen 3” cores built on an advanced 6nm process technology, users can expect rapid responsiveness, smooth visuals, and miniscule load times.

In addition, the processor features AMD PRO security features with comprehensive manageability options, making it ideal for IT administrators and other roles looking to manage security over a wider network.

Ramping up security further, the new processors feature Microsoft Pluton security processors, which further bolsters the protection of delicate and valuable information such as encryption keys and credentials. There is also biometric authentication and a Noble Wedge Lock slot.

Part of the appeal of a 16-inch laptop is the display, with a bigger screen showing users more detail.

The Acer Swift Edge boasts a 4K OLED (3840×2400) display with 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and a response time of under 0.2ms. It is also TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® and DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certified.

The result is cinema-quality visuals with vibrant and realistic colours and next level clarity.

The Acer Swift Edge will launch with support for Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for the ultimate streaming experience, as well as plenty of ports, including HDMI 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with fast charging, two USB Type-A ports and an audio jack.

The Acer Swift Edge is due for release in Australia in Q1 2023, with prices starting at $1,499 USD (~A$2,336.20). Australian Pricing is yet to be disclosed.