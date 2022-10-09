Add Some Colour With Pantone’s Wireless Chargers

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

A range of Pantone wireless chargers in a rich array of colours will soon be available in Big W, joining a growing range of vibrant Pantone products.

The colourful accessories are the brainchild of Sydney distributor Tempo, who launched a range of Pantone wall chargers, power banks, and lightning cables into Big W earlier this year.

pantone charge a Add Some Colour With Pantones Wireless Chargers

New to the range are a 3-in-1 foldable wireless charger, and a single wireless charger.

The 3-in-1 has a nifty modular design, with three square panels able to be laid end-to-end for multiple charging, or fashioned into a pyramid shape in order to charge while a device is leaning vertically against it, offering both a phone stand and a charger.

It offers smart phone charging up to 15W, Apple Watch charging at 2.5W and earphones at 5W.

pantone charge b Add Some Colour With Pantones Wireless Chargers

The single charger is a more standard coaster-style design, offering up to 15W fast charge when available.

Both are available in a teal, navy, pink, and yellow.

pantone charge main Add Some Colour With Pantones Wireless Chargers

 

DSL X1852E SmartHouse 728x60 GIF Add Some Colour With Pantones Wireless Chargers
728 x 90 Add Some Colour With Pantones Wireless Chargers
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Add Some Colour With Pantones Wireless Chargers
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina Add Some Colour With Pantones Wireless Chargers
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Add Some Colour With Pantones Wireless Chargers
728x90 1 Add Some Colour With Pantones Wireless Chargers
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Add Some Colour With Pantones Wireless Chargers
Yamaha TWES5A 728x90 1 Add Some Colour With Pantones Wireless Chargers
Media 728 x 90 Add Some Colour With Pantones Wireless Chargers
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Add Some Colour With Pantones Wireless Chargers
Previous Post

REVIEW: JBL Live Pro2 - Amazing Quality For Under $200

REVIEW: Treat Your Lungs To Sharp's Plasmacluster Air Purifier

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Oz Banks Debut New ‘Instant’ Payment Platform
Smeg Adds Coffee Accessories To Range
Sony's PlayStation Loyalty Program Wants You Console Gaming