Adidas’ Solar Powered Headphones Are Finally Becoming A Reality

Adidas is finally set to release a pair of solar powered headphones.

While solar-powered gadgets are nothing new, the release of the Adidas headphones could set a trend as brands look to jump on the eco bandwagon

When ChannelNews first revealed the existence of the new solar powered headphones several months ago, the manufacturer demanded that we take the story down.

The product will be distributed in Australia by Melbourne based Aqipa.

A key element of the new Adidas RPT-02 SOL headphones which deliver 80 hours playback is the use of new technology that allow the cans to be charged via natural or artificial light.

Manufactured from a combination of recycled plastic and nylon the new headphones consist of highly flexible light-cell material by Swedish solar tech company Exeger called Powerfoyle which we revealed in our earlier story.

See original story here.

The solar cell material can be screen-printed onto plastic, allowing for a wide variety of applications — everything from walls to cars to consumer electronics.

The downside is that the new cans are not waterproof — but they are IPX4-rated — so it can handle sweat and splashes from the ocean or river.

The headphones feature built-in controls for changing songs or volume, and there’s also an indicator that helps find the best light for charging.

And if all else fails, it includes a USB-C port.

Recommended retail for the Australian market has not been announced though we do expect a price of around $499.