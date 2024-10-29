AI-Generated Wallpapers Come To Samsung TVs

Samsung Electronics has launched its Generative Wallpaper feature for the 2024 range of Neo QLED and QLED models, powered by Tizen OS, which are currently available at the the likes of JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys in Australia.

The new feature uses AI to create custom 4K images, offering users the opportunity to personalise their viewing experience.

It will be available through Samsung’s Ambient Mode, which transforms the TV into a canvas for curated visuals, including information like weather updates, news and the time.

To access the feature, users can navigate to the ‘Ambient Mode’ menu, select the button and choose from themes such as ‘Happy Holiday’ or ‘Party.’

“Generative Wallpaper brings a new dimension of personalisation to our customers’ screens, allowing them to customise their TVs in a way that truly reflects their style,” said Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“As we continue to push the boundaries of AI technology, we look forward to transforming the home entertainment experience and evolving how users interact with their screens.”

The Generative Wallpaper feature will debut this month in South Korea, North America and Europe, with a global rollout planned for 2025.

Samsung is not the first to provide AI-generated wallpapers for TVs. Both Google TV and Amazon’s Fire TV already do so.

It is yet unclear if Samsung’s Generative Wallpaper feature is as evolved as the similar feature available on its smartphones.

On select Samsung smartphones, you can enter a prompt to generate a specific wallpaper. It isn’t yet certain if you’d be able to do the same with Samsung TVs, or if you can only choose from the available themes.

