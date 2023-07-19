AI Powered iPhone App Now Free!

An AI-powered camera app for iPhones, Spectre has become free after previously costing $1.99, and uses AI stabilisation to capture long exposure photos without the need for a tripod.

The update also comes with the introduction of Pro version costing $4.99, which unlocks, 5,9,15, and 30 second exposures, while the free version only offers three second.

If the user had already purchased the app, they will get the Pro version for free with the update.

“Today we’re announcing a big update to our other camera app: Spectre. Two big changes today: Spectre is now free. And we’re introducing Spectre Pro – a free upgrade to our users, and a free download for everyone else.”