Aiper Surfer Bot Cleans Your Pool While You Enjoy It

Latest News by Melissa Fitzgerald Share
X

Aiper showcased its new Surfer S1 innovative cordless robotic pool skimmer at IFA Berlin 2023.

Its official launch is early next year, but that didn’t stop Aipre from showing off the Surfer S1, which is eco-minded and is powered by a solar panel.

The new bot stays charged for ten hours to ensure the Surfer can focus on surface cleaning via motorized paddle wheels.

The Surfer S1 offers not only anti-beaching columns stopping the robot from spinning around in circles, but two ultrasonic wave sensors to ensure it does not hit pool walls.

With the free Surfer S1 app for Android and iOS devices, the bot can be controlled, and users can schedule cleanings, get low-battery alerts, and choose from several cleaning options.

Surfer S1 will cost approximately $925 and will be offered in black and white.

ChannelNewsJuly728by90 Aiper Surfer Bot Cleans Your Pool While You Enjoy It
Whatmough 728x90 Aiper Surfer Bot Cleans Your Pool While You Enjoy It
bundles 728x90 1 Aiper Surfer Bot Cleans Your Pool While You Enjoy It
NRGVault MyCoolman Promo Channel News 728x90 Aiper Surfer Bot Cleans Your Pool While You Enjoy It
728x90 Aiper Surfer Bot Cleans Your Pool While You Enjoy It
4Square clarity ad 1 Aiper Surfer Bot Cleans Your Pool While You Enjoy It
230501 TW E3C Banners 728x90 Aiper Surfer Bot Cleans Your Pool While You Enjoy It
728x90TEAL Aiper Surfer Bot Cleans Your Pool While You Enjoy It
Middleton 728x90px Product Aiper Surfer Bot Cleans Your Pool While You Enjoy It
SmartHouse M32 728x60 Aiper Surfer Bot Cleans Your Pool While You Enjoy It
Previous Post

SwitchBot's Floor Cleaning Robot Connects To Your Water Supply

SharkNinja Showcases A Smart Vacuum, Portable Blender and an 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Turnbull States NBN Was A "Big Mistake" & May Never Make Profit
Demand For Rental E-Bikes Surges
WhatsApp Limit Message Sharing, Fight Fake News