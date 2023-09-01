Aiper Surfer Bot Cleans Your Pool While You Enjoy It

Aiper showcased its new Surfer S1 innovative cordless robotic pool skimmer at IFA Berlin 2023.

Its official launch is early next year, but that didn’t stop Aipre from showing off the Surfer S1, which is eco-minded and is powered by a solar panel.

The new bot stays charged for ten hours to ensure the Surfer can focus on surface cleaning via motorized paddle wheels.

The Surfer S1 offers not only anti-beaching columns stopping the robot from spinning around in circles, but two ultrasonic wave sensors to ensure it does not hit pool walls.

With the free Surfer S1 app for Android and iOS devices, the bot can be controlled, and users can schedule cleanings, get low-battery alerts, and choose from several cleaning options.

Surfer S1 will cost approximately $925 and will be offered in black and white.