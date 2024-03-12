Airbnb To Ban Security Cameras In OZ Houses

Airbnb has revealed it’s banning the use of indoor security cameras inside all listings globally, no matter the location or purpose.

The company is doing this to simplify its policy on security cameras, and hosts are no longer allowed to use cameras inside any home areas starting April 30th.

Violations will be investigated, and the listing or account holder could be removed from Airbnb.

Before this, hosts were allowed to use security cameras indoors in common areas of the household, including hallways and lounge rooms.

However, the information had to be disclosed on the page of the listing before bookings could take place. Cameras were prohibited in areas like bathrooms and bedrooms.

Airbnb said in a statement, “The update to this policy simplifies our approach and makes clear that security cameras are not allowed inside listings, regardless of their location, purpose or prior disclosure.”

The Head of Community Policy & Partnerships at Airbnb, Juniper Downs, said the update will provide “greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb.”

This decision was reportedly based on conversations between the company and guests, hosts, and privacy experts.

The company said majority of listings don’t have a security camera, so the update is “expected to impact a smaller subset of listings on the platform.”

Devices such as doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors will still be allowed to be used by hosts, so they can continue to “monitor security for their home and get ahead of issues like unauthorized parties.”

This information must be disclosed on the listing page, and it must state outdoor cameras are being used and where they are located before booking guests.

Airbnb has said these devices can’t monitor inside spaces or areas outside where “there’s a greater expectation of privacy, like an enclosed outdoor shower or sauna.”

Hosts are also required to disclose if noise decibel monitors are in use, as these assess decibel levels only, and don’t record or transmit sounds and conversations.

The company also said these are only allowed to be used in common areas of the listing.

