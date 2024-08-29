AirPods Pro 3 and 4 – Will We See Them At It’s Glowtime?

With launch dates for products bouncing around – as companies balance the twin challenges of being first to market and making sure the tech is ready to go – it’s no surprise that speculation has again turned to Apple’s AirPods.

And, specifically, the AirPods Pro 3 and the AirPods 4.

Will they be unveiled on September 9 at Apple’s It’s Glowtime?

Tipster Kosutami, in a very brief X post that was light on detail, said: “The new AirPods Pro is coming — perform with Digital ANC that much better than previous version”.

They added: “Also for the AirPods 4th generation, both would be announced soon.”

AirPods 4 is expected to come in two versions, says Gizmochina.

Screen Shot 2024 08 29 at 11.33.53 am AirPods Pro 3 and 4 – Will We See Them At Its Glowtime?
It’s Glowtime invitation. Image: Bloomberg.

“Both of them are rumoured to feature a revised design that aims to offer a better fit and sound quality. The charging case could also be updated with a Type-C port. One of the two versions of the AirPods 4 is also said to equip a speaker in the charging case that can play a sound for Find My Location tracking.”

Writing about the fourth gen buds, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said they will “feature a new design that looks like a blend of the third-generation AirPods and the Pro model. They’ll both have short stems. Apple will differentiate the two options by including noise cancellation in the higher-end version. That model will also get an updated charging case that includes speakers for Find My alerts, matching the current AirPods Pro.”

He said “both new low-end models will offer an improved fit, but it’s unlikely that either will include replaceable tips like the AirPods Pro”.

Gizmochina predicts AirPods 4 will contain “Apple’s self-developed H2 audio analysis chip, which is expected to have a higher computing power. It could be due to the addition of noise cancellation and it may also offer slightly better sound quality”.

Apple Australia is selling AirPods 2 for $219, AirPods Pro 2 for $399 and AirPods 3 from $279 ($10 extra with MagSafe charging case).

