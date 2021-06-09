Aldi Furnishes Your Home Office This Weekend

An LG ultrawide FHD monitor will headline a home office sale at Aldi this weekend.

The 29-inch monitor features a 21:9 1080p resolution on an IPS display with 99 per cent sRGB coverage; it also features AMD FreeSync functionality and HDR10, and will be on sale for $249.

An unlocked Samsung Galaxy A11 smartphone will also be on sale. Featuring 32GB of storage, a rear 13MP triple camera array, a 6.4” HD+ screen, and 4000mAh fast charge battery, and powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, the A11 will sell for $149.

Online exclusives include a Vivitar USB condenser microphone, available for $49.99, and a Rexel autofeed shredder for $149.99. Two other shredders, one black and one white, will be in store for $59.99 alongside a $24.99 laminator.

Accessories on sale for $24.99 will include a Bauhn power stacker with six outlets and three USB-A ports; a 10,000mAh powerbank with one USB-C and two USB-A ports plus power indicator; a 15W USB-C wireless charging stand; and a three-in-one USB-C adaptor with USB-A, USB-C and 4K@30Hz HDMI ports.

All of these items plus a variety of home office furniture will be on sale as part of Aldi’s Special Buys this Saturday, June 12.