Aldi Headphones On Sale For $80 Tomorrow

Aldi is selling a pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones for under $100 tomorrow.

The Bauhn-branded headphones will be on sale for $79.99, and produce what Aldi bills as premium-quality audio with active noise cancelling, voice commands through their built-in microphone, and Bluetooth 5.0 with 10m range. They also come with a carry case and airline adaptor.

Alongside the headphones will be a range of other travel accessories, including a 6000mAh power bank for $9.99, 14-inch laptop sleeves for $19.99 each, and an executive backpack for $39.99.

The deals will be available as part of Aldi’s Special Buys tomorrow, Wednesday April 7.