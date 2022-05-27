Aldi New Home Office Range Disrupts Market

Aldi have disrupted the home office market with their latest range of special buys, including products sold by competitors for much more.

Among the products on offer is a full HD LG 32 monitor that is on sale for $279.

Also being offered is a $49 Cygnett charging dock for three Apple products including buds, Apple watch and iPhone.A similar Cygnett dock is selling at Harvey Norman for $169 and they are describing this as an “amazing deal”.

Another neat product is a $24.99 dollar condenser microphone from Bauhn, and a $50 aluminium Bauhn notebook stand.

A similar Bonelk elevate laptop stand in black is selling at Harvey Norman for $100 double the price of the Bauhn model.

A Lenovo keyboard and mouse set is selling for $32.

A single arm gas spring monitor mount or dual arm monitor mount is selling for $49.99.

The move to range a major array of branded home office products comes as several retailers struggle to get stock.