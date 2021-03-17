Aldi Selling $299 Espresso Machine Next Week

A sub-$300 premium espresso machine is on its way to Aldi next week.

The Stirling-branded stainless steel espresso machine, on sale for $299, features a 19bar pressure pump and 2.1L water tank, a thermoblock heating system, a die-cast aluminium alloy boiler with constant temperature, and a PID controller.

Its control panel includes an easy-to-read pressure gauge plus single and double shot buttons; there are also swivel wands for swivel steam/frothing and water dispensing.

aldi stirling espresso machine pid Aldi Selling $299 Espresso Machine Next Week

Included accessories are a heavy duty tamper, stainless steel milk jug, premium portafilter, single and double shot filters. The machine also features a detachable drip tray with stainless steel grid and silicone mat.

Alongside the espresso machine will be a range of other kitchen appliances including a burr coffee grinder ($99.99), a 24L air fryer oven ($129), a four-slice toaster ($69.99), and a 1.7L kettle ($49.99).

The coffee machine and kitchen range will be on sale as part of Aldi’s Special Buys on Wednesday March 24.

