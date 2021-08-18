Aldi Selling $449 4K TV, $129 Smartphone Next Week

A 50” 4K smart TV is front and centre in Aldi’s Special Buys for next week, alongside a host of other entertainment and tech offers.

The Bauhn TV, retailing for $449, is powered by Android TV and features UHD resolution with HDR; built-in Chromecast; and Google Assistant, Netflix, and YouTube on remote. It also includes PVR capability, wi-fi connectivity, and playback from USB.

In audio, offers include a retro DAB radio with CD player for $129, as well as a turntable with two detachable speakers for $99.99 and a long-range AM/FM radio for $69.99; a mix of vinyl records will be on sale for $14.99 each, as well as a pair of Bluetooth headphones for $39.99.

Also on sale will be a Nokia C3 smartphone for $129, which features 4G connectivity, 5.99” HD+ LCD screen, 3000mAh removable battery, rear fingerprint scanner, and 5MP front and 8MP rear cameras; accompanying this is a $49.99 smartwatch with interchangeable straps that offers smartphone notifications, blood pressure and heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking.

The deals will be available in Aldi’s Special Buys next Wednesday August 25.