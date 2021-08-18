Aldi Selling $449 4K TV, $129 Smartphone Next Week

News, Bauhn, Nokia, Latest News by Jake Nelson Share
X

A 50” 4K smart TV is front and centre in Aldi’s Special Buys for next week, alongside a host of other entertainment and tech offers.

The Bauhn TV, retailing for $449, is powered by Android TV and features UHD resolution with HDR; built-in Chromecast; and Google Assistant, Netflix, and YouTube on remote. It also includes PVR capability, wi-fi connectivity, and playback from USB.

In audio, offers include a retro DAB radio with CD player for $129, as well as a turntable with two detachable speakers for $99.99 and a long-range AM/FM radio for $69.99; a mix of vinyl records will be on sale for $14.99 each, as well as a pair of Bluetooth headphones for $39.99.

nokia c3 Aldi Selling $449 4K TV, $129 Smartphone Next Week

Also on sale will be a Nokia C3 smartphone for $129, which features 4G connectivity, 5.99” HD+ LCD screen, 3000mAh removable battery, rear fingerprint scanner, and 5MP front and 8MP rear cameras; accompanying this is a $49.99 smartwatch with interchangeable straps that offers smartphone notifications, blood pressure and heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking.

The deals will be available in Aldi’s Special Buys next Wednesday August 25.

Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Aldi Selling $449 4K TV, $129 Smartphone Next Week
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Aldi Selling $449 4K TV, $129 Smartphone Next Week
Polk Magnifi Mini 728x90 1 Aldi Selling $449 4K TV, $129 Smartphone Next Week
Sony 290ES 728x90 1 Aldi Selling $449 4K TV, $129 Smartphone Next Week
HAR0532 SHCHnews REF 728x90 Aldi Selling $449 4K TV, $129 Smartphone Next Week
728x90 Aldi Selling $449 4K TV, $129 Smartphone Next Week
LB 728x90 Aldi Selling $449 4K TV, $129 Smartphone Next Week
728x90 Leaderboard Aldi Selling $449 4K TV, $129 Smartphone Next Week
%name Aldi Selling $449 4K TV, $129 Smartphone Next Week
728x90 Aldi Selling $449 4K TV, $129 Smartphone Next Week
Previous Post

SubHub Helps Optus Customers Keep Track Of Subscriptions

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

NBN Co Test Household Wi-Fi Troubleshooting
in 'Home Office'
Google Admits to Memory Problem Promises to Fix Pixel 3
in 'News'
Apple Set To Release AR Headset
in 'Gaming Hardware'