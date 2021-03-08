Aldi Selling Sub-$400 Kitchen Appliances This Week

A range of kitchen appliances will go on sale at Aldi this week for under $400, including a dishwasher, thermo cooker, and electric oven.

On sale for $349, the Stirling-branded 14-place stainless steel dishwasher has a three-star MEPS and 4.5-star WELS rating. Capable of 12.7 litres per wash, it features seven wash programs, eco wash, a half load function, delayed start of up to 24 hours, and an anti-flood device.

An 80L electric oven will sell alongside it at $299. Featuring nine functions, an enamel interior, and a black triple-glazed glass door with push knobs and a white LED display, the 3000W oven includes a tray and two shelves as well as removable rack support for easy cleaning.

Also for $299 is a Stirling-branded thermo cooker. The dishwasher-safe 3.5L cooker features a waterproof stainless steel bowl with large welding seal and safety double lock system, 10 auto programs, a 700W motor and 1200W heating efficiency. It comes with a measuring cup, steamer basket, bowl and lid, stirring attachment, spatula, and Alyce Alexandra recipe book.

As well as these, the sale will feature a gas glass cooktop and an induction cooktop ($299 each), and a 34-bottle wine cooler and 93L beverage chiller ($279 each).

The appliances will feature as part of Aldi’s Special Buys this Saturday, March 13.