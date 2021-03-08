ALDI

Aldi Selling Sub-$400 Kitchen Appliances This Week

Appliances, Latest News by Jake Nelson Share
X

A range of kitchen appliances will go on sale at Aldi this week for under $400, including a dishwasher, thermo cooker, and electric oven.

On sale for $349, the Stirling-branded 14-place stainless steel dishwasher has a three-star MEPS and 4.5-star WELS rating. Capable of 12.7 litres per wash, it features seven wash programs, eco wash, a half load function, delayed start of up to 24 hours, and an anti-flood device.

dwss14 1 Aldi Selling Sub $400 Kitchen Appliances This Week

An 80L electric oven will sell alongside it at $299. Featuring nine functions, an enamel interior, and a black triple-glazed glass door with push knobs and a white LED display, the 3000W oven includes a tray and two shelves as well as removable rack support for easy cleaning.

WK10 PD 388x314 51a Aldi Selling Sub $400 Kitchen Appliances This Week

Also for $299 is a Stirling-branded thermo cooker. The dishwasher-safe 3.5L cooker features a waterproof stainless steel bowl with large welding seal and safety double lock system, 10 auto programs, a 700W motor and 1200W heating efficiency. It comes with a measuring cup, steamer basket, bowl and lid, stirring attachment, spatula, and Alyce Alexandra recipe book.

WK10 PD 388x314 48e Aldi Selling Sub $400 Kitchen Appliances This Week

As well as these, the sale will feature a gas glass cooktop and an induction cooktop ($299 each), and a 34-bottle wine cooler and 93L beverage chiller ($279 each).

The appliances will feature as part of Aldi’s Special Buys this Saturday, March 13.

Frame 728x90 Aldi Selling Sub $400 Kitchen Appliances This Week
ARL0332 Arlo Ultra 2 Banner 2 728x90 FA scaled Aldi Selling Sub $400 Kitchen Appliances This Week
728x90 Aldi Selling Sub $400 Kitchen Appliances This Week
JBHIFI Ampere 728 x 90 media Aldi Selling Sub $400 Kitchen Appliances This Week
HAR0468 PBOXGO 728x90 Aldi Selling Sub $400 Kitchen Appliances This Week
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 Aldi Selling Sub $400 Kitchen Appliances This Week
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Aldi Selling Sub $400 Kitchen Appliances This Week
728x90 1 Aldi Selling Sub $400 Kitchen Appliances This Week
Wave 728x90px Aldi Selling Sub $400 Kitchen Appliances This Week
JBHIFI Pre order Ampere 728 x 90 media Aldi Selling Sub $400 Kitchen Appliances This Week
Previous Post

D-Link Reduces False Alarms With New Security Cam

Apple iMac Pro To Be Discontinued

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IFA 2018: Lenovo Debuts Connected Home Hub - Smart Lights, Plugs & Camera
in 'News'
eBay Takes On Amazon With Free Unlimited Delivery & Returns In Oz
in 'News'
Major Row Blows Up Among Sonos Owners Over Lack Of High Res Audio Output
in 'Sonos'