Aldi Selling Two Smart TVs Next Week

Two smart TVs are going on sale at Aldi next week, including one powered by LG’s WebOS platform.

The first, a 58” 4K Bauhn WebOS TV with a 60Hz display and HDR, will sell for $569. It features a “magic remote” with built-in Netflix, Prime Video, and voice assistant buttons, as well as HDMI, ARC, USB, optical, LAN, antenna, and headphone connectivity.

Also on sale will be a 42”, 1080p Soniq Android TV for $319. It comes with built-in Chromecast functionality and Google Assistant, as well as Google Play, Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video with a one-touch access Bluetooth remote.

Accompanying the TVs will be a range of AV accessories, including a 2.1-channel soundbar with built-in subwoofer for $129, indoor antenna for $29.99, low-profile TV bracket for $29.99, and eight-way surge protector powerboard for $24.99.

Aldi will also sell an eight-camera Cocoon home security system with DVR, a built-in 1TB hard drive, and advanced motion detection triggers, for $299.

The deals will be available from Aldi’s Special Buys next Saturday April 24.