Aldi Selling Two Smart TVs Next Week

Display and TV, News, Latest News by Jake Nelson Share
X

Two smart TVs are going on sale at Aldi next week, including one powered by LG’s WebOS platform.

The first, a 58” 4K Bauhn WebOS TV with a 60Hz display and HDR, will sell for $569. It features a “magic remote” with built-in Netflix, Prime Video, and voice assistant buttons, as well as HDMI, ARC, USB, optical, LAN, antenna, and headphone connectivity.

WK16 PD 388x314 96a Aldi Selling Two Smart TVs Next Week

Also on sale will be a 42”, 1080p Soniq Android TV for $319. It comes with built-in Chromecast functionality and Google Assistant, as well as Google Play, Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video with a one-touch access Bluetooth remote.

Accompanying the TVs will be a range of AV accessories, including a 2.1-channel soundbar with built-in subwoofer for $129, indoor antenna for $29.99, low-profile TV bracket for $29.99, and eight-way surge protector powerboard for $24.99.

8chdvr cameras rgb Aldi Selling Two Smart TVs Next Week

Aldi will also sell an eight-camera Cocoon home security system with DVR, a built-in 1TB hard drive, and advanced motion detection triggers, for $299.

The deals will be available from Aldi’s Special Buys next Saturday April 24.

2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Aldi Selling Two Smart TVs Next Week
Versa3 Leaderboard 728x90 Aldi Selling Two Smart TVs Next Week
BEL2117 4Square AUF001 728x90 Aldi Selling Two Smart TVs Next Week
Frame 728x90 Aldi Selling Two Smart TVs Next Week
en us WD MyPassportSSD WEB BNR 728x90 Final Sustain V2 Aldi Selling Two Smart TVs Next Week
728x90 Aldi Selling Two Smart TVs Next Week
720 x 97 1 Aldi Selling Two Smart TVs Next Week
%name Aldi Selling Two Smart TVs Next Week
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Aldi Selling Two Smart TVs Next Week
ARL0335 Arlo Pro 4 Banner 728x90 FA scaled Aldi Selling Two Smart TVs Next Week
Previous Post

Party Like It's 1999, With JBL's Retro Speaker System

Spotify Drives Into Cars With New Streamer

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

CES 2019: Samsung To Reveal Perfume Blender, AI Light + Sound In A Display
in 'Samsung'
Google’s New AR App Sodar Making Social Distancing Easier
in 'Google'
Nokia 8 Gets $300 Discount at JB Hi-Fi
in 'Smartphones'