Two TV models, a set of Bluetooth headphones, and a smartwatch are among Aldi’s Special Buys for the week starting tomorrow, August 26.

The Bauhn 50-inch Ultra HD Smart TV ($449) features a 4K 3840 x 2160 resolution and a 170°/170° viewing angle. Audio is provided by a pair of 8-watt speakers. Pre-installed apps include Netflix, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, with more available through the NetRange app store. Ports are 1 x RJ45, 1 x AV in, 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, 1 x digital audio out, 1 x audio out and 1 x RF.

Bauhn’s other TV on offer is a 24-inch Full HD TV ($179) with built-in DVD player, featuring a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The TV includes PVR capabilities via USB, PC input, and an HD tuner. Ports are 1 x RF, 1 x CVBS and Audio L/R, 1 x component (Y/Pb/Pr), 1 x VGA (PC-RGB), 1 x PC audio, 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB, 1 x Optical out and 1 x earphone; the TV also has a 12V adaptor for cars.

Also from Bauhn is a pair of Bluetooth over-ear headphones ($39.99). Featuring a pair of 40mm drivers, the headphones use Bluetooth 5.0 for a 10-metre line-of-sight wireless range, and their 550mAh lithium battery offers up to 15 hours per charge. A built-in microphone also enables hands-free calling.

The $39.99 Bluetooth smartwatch features a 1.3-inch 240 x 240 colour touchscreen display, and offers tracking of blood pressure, heart rate, and sleeping patterns. The watch can connect to smartphones to receive call and message notifications, as well as control music; it also offers standard sports functions and weather forecasts. The battery is 170mAh, and the watch is IP67 water resistant.

Also on offer are the Cocoon Powercube power adaptor ($19.99) and a vinyl turntable with detachable speakers ($99.99).

